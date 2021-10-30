Utah Retirement Systems Raises Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $67.66 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,346. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

