Utah Retirement Systems Has $418,000 Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

SC stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.