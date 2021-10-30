Utah Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 9,600 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $842,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $217,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 11.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Alcoa by 15.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $45.95 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -34.48%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.