USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Shares Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of USHG Acquisition worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $12,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUGS opened at $9.76 on Friday. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

