US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. US Ecology also posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,614,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.