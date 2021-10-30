Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.