Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total value of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.

UPST opened at $322.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.51. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

