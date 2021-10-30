Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total value of $6,094,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.
UPST opened at $322.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.51. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
