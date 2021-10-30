Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Unity Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern States Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.86 $23.64 million $2.19 11.58 Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52% Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Southern States Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

