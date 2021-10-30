United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

X stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 70,020,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,256,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

