United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 12-Month High at $370.66

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $370.66 and last traded at $370.66, with a volume of 23329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $347.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.82.

The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.54 and its 200 day moving average is $333.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

