United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

UBSI stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

