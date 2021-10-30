Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Short Interest Update

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the September 30th total of 543,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UFAB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 39,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,787. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.64. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unique Fabricating news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of Unique Fabricating stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unique Fabricating by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

