Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of UFI opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Unifi has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $444.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unifi will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,777,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 116,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.