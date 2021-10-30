Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCTT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

