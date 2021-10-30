UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 418,002 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,674,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $296,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $54.00 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.