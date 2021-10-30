UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 35,175 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,941,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $240,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

