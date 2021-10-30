UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 200,623 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,623 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Emerson Electric worth $282,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG3 Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.7% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 34.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 215,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 88,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

