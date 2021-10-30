UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $226.14 Million Investment in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.65% of Tuya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at $444,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuya alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE TUYA opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.