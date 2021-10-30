UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,128,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.31% of SLM worth $212,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

