UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 219.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $265,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $316.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $323.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

