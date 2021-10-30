UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $250.39 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805,092 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.55% of AGCO worth $250,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.79.

AGCO stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

