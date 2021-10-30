UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $219,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

