Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) target price (down from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

