Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $25,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 92.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 52.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 761.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UI opened at $305.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.87 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

