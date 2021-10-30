Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 results suffered from higher litigation expense. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general. Strong contributions from SMB customers were noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing competition for ad dollars remains an overhang.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

