Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

