Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of Guess? worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guess? by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guess? by 2,480.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Guess? by 391.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.24. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

