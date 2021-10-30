Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.29 Million in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 201,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. Analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNVY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Convey Holding Parent Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

