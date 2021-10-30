Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 44.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

