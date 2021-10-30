Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XLRN shares. Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $174.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $189.99. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.