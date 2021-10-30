Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 436 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 7.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

Shares of COUP opened at $227.70 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

