Truist Trims Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price to $100.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by Truist from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

