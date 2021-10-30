Truist Securiti Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

NYSE OC opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

