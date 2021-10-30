Truist Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $125.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target reduced by Truist from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.27.

NYSE:PII opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 6,541.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176,937 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 17.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 45.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

