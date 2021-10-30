TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $7,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 228,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 27.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 168,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

