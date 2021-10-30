TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

TSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

