Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Trip.com Group posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after buying an additional 5,774,761 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $95,199,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 4,950,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,866. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

