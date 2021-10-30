Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $63.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

