TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.23. William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $102.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,632 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

