Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of TOLWF opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

