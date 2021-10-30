Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,678,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $11,446,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ ATVC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.