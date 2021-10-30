Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $1,733,240. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.