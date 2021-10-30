TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $26.40 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

