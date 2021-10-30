Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

