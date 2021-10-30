Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,319. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

