Travala.com (AVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.65 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $141.54 million and $9.65 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00095745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.58 or 1.00113328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.41 or 0.06945015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,990,487 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

