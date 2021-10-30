TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of TransMedics Group worth $50,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.90. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Cowen lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

