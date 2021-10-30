TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Reduced by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $95,125,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $623.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $467.66 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

