Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.35. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories.

