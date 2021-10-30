Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $5,635,421. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $217.17 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

